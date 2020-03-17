Commissioners Bump Ag Land Values By 3.09%

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Logan County Commissioners agreed with Logan County Director of Tax, Trish Laine to increase ag land values across the county by 3.09%.

During the regular county commission meeting on Wed., March 11 Trish Laine appeared before commissioners explaining and comparing assessment values of Logan County land as well as that of neighboring counties and noted that values across the county and area have once again increased. Laine noted that assessment numbers offered by the office of the state tax commissioner for assessment year 2020 have the value of all agriculture land across the county at $486.69. In 2019 the average value per acre across the county as set by county commissioners was $441.41 which was at 95 percent of values issued by the state. By law valuations are required to fall within the 90 percent to 100% tolerance rate to be in compliance. After discussion and concerns of the current farming conditions, commissioners Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher agreed with Laine’s recommendation to increase valuations to be at 93.50 percent of value, bringing the average value of ag land in the county to $455.05 an increase of 3.09%. In 2019 the increase was 3.78 percent and ag land in the county was 95 percent of valuation.

City of Napoleon representatives Mayor Todd Moos and aldermen Jon Starkey and Clark Haas addressed commissioners concerning the proposed elimination of the Napoleon

