Commissioners Appoint Special Assistant States Attorney

Posted 8/28/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Logan County Commissioners, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald and Dean Entzminger via phone, met Mon., Aug. 27 in a special session.

There were two items on the agenda. The board received a notice from Logan County States Attorney Isaac Zimmerman that he will be temporarily away from his office and will be unable to fulfill the duties of his office for a brief period of time. Commissioner Schumacher noted that the time period would be at least 30 days and she hoped that payment agreement could be reached between Isaac and the special assistant.

Commissioner Schumacher said she had contacted Kidder County States Attorney Eric Hetland and he had. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition