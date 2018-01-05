City Zones Properties

Posted 5/01/18 (Tue)

There were three guests in attendance for the Napoleon City Council public zoning hearing last Wednesday, April 25. All council members were present including Mayor Todd Moos, Rod Kleppe, Ron Kerzman, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster, Shawn Moch and Jon Starkey.

After researching zoning maps and having discussion, the council approved all advertised properties to either commercial or residential. The following were. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition