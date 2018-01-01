City-Wide Cleanup Deadline

Posted 7/25/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council stressed the July 31 deadline is soon approaching on the city-wide cleanup project during a special meeting last Tuesday, July 18. All council members were present including; Mayor Todd Moos, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster, Rod Kleppe, Ron Kerzman, Jon Starkey and Shawn Moch. They said the cleanup has been advertised for the last four months and they would like residents to have problem areas cleaned up by July 31 or a hand delivered letter/warning will be issued by the city police, followed by a citation if the problem is not handled.

The 2018 budget was thoroughly discussed, after city auditor Harold Rotunda strongly advised to implement a few increases for services during a previous meeting. The council discussed increasing the mill levies for streets, along with increasing a certain utility charge. They said they could. . .

