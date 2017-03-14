City Uses Executive Session To Discuss Pending Legal Issues

By Jessica Wald

An executive session was called during the regular meeting of the Napoleon City Council last Monday, March 6. Council members present included: Mayor Todd Moos, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey and Ron Kerzman, while Dawn Foster was absent.

The council met in executive session with legal counsel Brian Schmidt and discussed the pending legal action against the City of Napoleon by former Police Chief James Waldo and officer Nathan Weber, who both were put on paid administrative leave on February 7, 2017, and later terminated.

Guests at the regular meeting questioned the intentions of administrative leave of the police department, but Mayor Moos said, “I cannot comment. It’s ongoing litigation.”

Letters written by Mayor Moos to each police officer about why the individuals were put on administrative leave, were presented to the council members.

James Waldo’s document stated in part, “The evidence indicates your job performance has eroded the City’s trust in the police department. Based on the evidence, it has become obvious your department has been ineffective in providing adequate law enforcement to the City of Napoleon.” Moos’ letter continues to thoroughly describe ineffective evidence, along with documented dates of the situations. The evidence included: failure to communicate, failure to work with the Logan County sheriffs, failure to work with former city attorney, failure to monitor the school and loss of public trust in law enforcement.

Nathan Weber’s letter stated. . .

