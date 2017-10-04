City Talks Beautification

Posted 4/10/17 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council discussed the beatification of the city during the regular meeting last Monday, April 3.

All council members were present including Ron Kerzman, Rod Kleppe, Dawn Foster, Debbie Sperle, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey and Mayor Todd Moos.

The council discussed hosting a boulevard day, where residents can disperse of unwanted items on a certain day, but then agreed too many things were picked up that the city does not allow in the dump. They then talked about hosting an electronics-only pick up day. Foster suggested they find out what the cost would be to the city for hauling before going through with the pick-up. The council agreed and Foster will report findings at the next meeting.

Also part of beautification, the council agreed to. . .

