City Sidewalk Project Tabled

Posted 12/11/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon City Council reviewed a few different sidewalk options, some worth over $200,000, during the regular meeting last Tuesday, December 4. All council members present including Mayor Todd Moos, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey and Laura Henry.

Police Chief Troy Nogosek presented a sidewalk option from Moore Engineering, who mapped out different sidewalk scenarios throughout the town. Nogosek said a crosswalk section was requested to be put between different locations of Fettig Daycare/Nita’s Attic, but cross walks are only legal when sidewalks are presented. He also said if repairs are done on any sidewalks, they are supposed to be brought up to code. It was noted a $200,000 grant can be applied for, but the council said with all the engineer costs the project would be “quite a cost.” The estimate for the all-around project would be about $700,000, but after discussion the council decided to table the request and present Moore with three different scenarios for sidewalk location, plus ask for more quotes, which would include smaller areas and hopefully a smaller price. Nogosek also said the project would take 3-4 years to begin.

During the police and court report, Nogosek highly suggested the council ‘nix’ the city judge position and have any court/fines go straight to district court instead of to municipal court, a position currently held by Paul Hamers, who was not present. Nogosek believes this would create a more equal environment, plus save the city money. The council questioned the money coming back to the city from the fines. Nogosek said there are minimal fines written for the city, plus if the municipal court is bypassed the city and county receive a portion of 40% of fine money from district court, while the state would receive the other 60%. Some of the council members were willing to approve the suggestion and bypass the city court system, while others suggested the idea be. . .

