City Declares Flood Emergency

Posted 10/29/19 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Napoleon city officials didn’t waste any time in declaring a city-wide flood emergency, after last weekend’s two plus inches of rain. On Monday, Oct. 21 ND Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order declaring a statewide flood emergency and Tues., Oct. 22 in a special session, Napoleon city leaders declared the same.

With the declaration there may be federal assistance to assist North Dakotas, cities, counties and townships who are dealing with significant flooding impacts by recent heavy rains and the October blizzard.

Napoleon City Mayor Todd Moos, along with council members, Dawn Foster, Rod Kleppe, Deb Sperle, Jon Starkey and Shawn Moch noted that city infrastructure as well as city resident’s are dealing with saturated soils and rising ground water levels which are infiltrating residents basements. Mayor Moos urged council members to document and take photos of any and all areas which are being damaged by the high water levels.

