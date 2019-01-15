City Council Sets Hearing

Posted 1/15/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Napoleon Police Chief Troy Nogosek updated the Napoleon City Council about the findings of a couple property inspections in town, during the regular council meeting last Monday, January 7.

All council members were present including Mayor Todd Moos, Debbie Sperle, Rod Kleppe, Dawn Foster, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey and Laura Henry.

Nogosek said after an inspection in the Imperial Lodging facility at the latter part of last year, changes needed to be made which were not handled. A hearing is set for Wednesday, January 23 to discuss the inspection and maintenance needed for the building.

Nogosek also reported a few nuisances which haven’t been taken care of, at the Clark and Theresa Roth property. The issue will also be discussed at the January 23 hearing. He also said Roy Lauretta has vacated his house, which was said to be unlivable at a previous meeting, but a follow up needs to be made to discuss the maintenance of the mess outside the house.

In other business, the council approved a contract with McQuire Iron to clean and inspect the city water tower for $1,500. The maintenance will occur every two years.

The council looked over a rough draft of a proposed designated walking path to be located around town. They said they would like to be kept up-to-date on the progress of the proposed project, which would be paid for by a state Legacy grant and spearheaded by. . .

