City Banning Shipping Containers

Posted 11/12/18 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

Napoleon Police Chief Troy Nogosek approached the Napoleon City Council about the urgency of banning shipping containers in the city during the regular meeting last Monday, November 5.

Council members present included Mayor Todd Moos, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Jon Starkey and Laura Henry, while Shawn Moch and Dawn Foster were absent.

After receiving complaints about shipping containers being used as houses or storage from surrounding towns, Nogosek strongly suggested approving a first reading during the meeting to make the ban an ordinance.

The council said they would like to read through the paperwork before approving. Nogosek said they could look over the reading during the meeting and council members could look into the matter more closely and change anything during the second reading next month. The council and Nogosek briefly went through the first reading and approved it, in hopes of approving the second and final reading at next month’s meeting.

Council member Sperle gave a few recycling figures, as she said the city is not seeing profits at this time. She noted cardboard and glass is not being sold as it used to be and the city has to decide if they will take these products, as the bundles/boxes of recyclables is very heavy and costing more to pay someone to come get it. She also noted the city has taken in about $900 from the electronics recycling (TV’s, computers, etc.) in the last couple years, but it has cost the city $3,000 to have a company come pick the items up and dispose of them. The council said the figures speak for themselves and they will discuss the issue more at a later date.

Moos said. . .

