Cichy To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Posted 9/12/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One local man will be inducted into the St. John Paul II Catholic Schools Network Hall of Fame this weekend.

Joe Cichy, who was an assistant varsity 9-man football coach for Napoleon-Gackle/Streeter in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, will be inducted into the hall of fame during the 10th annual banquet on Saturday, September 16 at Shanley High School in Fargo.

Cichy was a 1967 Shanley HS graduate, who was on the National Honor Society, student council, received nine letters and was the captain of the 1966 Shanley football team.

He then attended NDSU and while participating in football was a backup quarterback in 1968 and first-string safety in 1969-70. His Bison teams were undefeated, won three conference titles and two national championships.

Joe was the. . .

