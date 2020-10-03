CHS South Central Reports Challenging Year

Posted 3/10/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Members of CHS South Central, with locations in Napoleon, Sterling, Hazelton and Wishek, held their annual meeting in Napoleon on Wed., March 4.

Following a noon lunch, board president James Silvernagel presided over the meeting which had 25 registered at the meeting.

CHS patrons heard about the condition of the local company, CHS South Central, as well as that of parent company CHS. For the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019 South Central reported a net operating loss of $948,602 compared to a $264,979 profit one year earlier. General manager Jeff Mehl noted that the cooperative had a loss of $800,673 in the grain markets alone. CHS representative Ed Mallet, vice president midwest region county operations, CHS Inc., noted they are not happy with the loss, but the company is still very strong.

The margins in FY 2019 for grain was $3,305,735 compared to $4,188,497 for FY 2018. Mehl attributed the loss to tough weather conditions, late spring, wet grain, quality of grain, low prices and CP rail issues. The other two sectors represented in the financial summary which was presented, included merchandise at $1,030,992 compared to $1,229,404 for 2018 and service and other at $1,163,406 compared to $1,314,163 for the year prior. Total expenses were up slightly at $6,541,324 compared to $6,540,792 for 2018. Patronage from other cooperatives was up for 2019 at $92,589 compared to $73,707 for the year prior.

One of the first concerns raised was the closing of the Wishek. . . .

