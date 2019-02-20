CHS Optimistic About 2019

Posted 2/26/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Patrons of CHS South Central questioned the local and corporate CHS board members about financials and business strategies at the co-op’s annual meeting held last Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the American Legion Hall in Napoleon.

There were 25 registered patrons who attended the meeting, along with board members, plus a handful of employees. Board members present included President James Silvernagel, VP Lance Weigel, Secretary Alex Wald and Directors John Wald, Jason Bosch and Joey Kalberer, while Mike Kemmet was absent.

CHS South Central Controller Tawnya Ryum presented the financial information for CHS South Central, with locations in Hazelton, Kintyre, Sterling, Wishek and the home office in Napoleon. She reported a total net savings of $264,979, which was a significant decrease compared to that of 2017’s $1,003,793.

A breakdown of grain, merchandise and services margins were. . .

