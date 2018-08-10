Christofferson Receives National Award

Posted 10/08/18 (Mon)

The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) has named Curt Christofferson of Napoleon as its 2018 Company Representative of the Year. The presentation was made on September 28, 2018 during a gala ceremony held in conjunction with PIA’s Board of Directors meeting in Portland, Maine.

“Curt Christofferson is one of the most knowledgeable marketing people in the area of crop insurance,” said PIA National Vice President/Treasurer Dennis Kuhnke in presenting the award. “Curt is the person agents call when they have a problem or a tough question about crop insurance.”

“When the last round of Farm Bill changes were announced, Curt made it his personal goal to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition