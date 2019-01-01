Charge Comes Up 1 Point Short

Posted 1/29/19 (Tue)

Playing on the home court for the first time in 2019 and hosting the Strasburg-Zeeland Clippers boys basketball team, it was the Clippers who outlasted a late Imperial charge by one point, 49-50.

In the Thursday night game, Jan. 24 in Napoleon it was the Clippers who picked up a win just one week earlier in Zeeland. This go-around, which was a District 6 game, it was the hometown Imperials who trailed most of the first quarter before senior Jamison Fettig hit a quarter ending triple to lift NGS to hold an 11-10 lead at the first stop. In the second quarter the Clippers more than doubled the Imperial scoring as six Clippers got in the scoring act as they pulled out to a 20-30 lead by intermission.

Imperial head coach Brett Gross saw his squad face a dozen point deficit early in the third 20-32, before the locals attempted to cut into the deficit. As the quarter closed NGS cut the largest lead in half and trailed 34-40 with one quarter to play.

In the final stanza, steals and fast breaks off of heavy full court defensive pressure, which contributed to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition