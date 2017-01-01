Cattle Drive Benefit Effort

Posted 3/28/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

According to several out of state news sources, over 1 million acres have burned from wildfires across parts of the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas in early March. There have also been thousands of cattle lost and several people who have lost their lives.

The North Dakota Farm Bureau Foundation, along with the Logan County Farm Bureau and Napoleon Livestock, have teamed up to help those who have suffered from the fire disasters. The groups call the wildfire benefit the Dakota Cattle Drive 2017, where all proceeds go to help wildfire victims.

“It gripped my heart strings,” said one of the Napoleon Livestock owners, Ray Erbele. “It is important for us to aid our fellow farmers and ranchers,” he noted.

Jody Horner, Logan County Farm Bureau board member said the Dakota Cattle Drive benefit auction will be held on Thursday, April 6 at Napoleon Livestock at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made three ways: cash donations, roll over auction of donated heifer or donation of replacement heifer during the auction. “We are hoping for people to show up. We want the community to know they can donate even if they aren’t in the cattle business; it’s open to everyone,” they said.

Horner said he has seen disaster but “nothing like this devastation.” “These people didn’t just lose their homes and some grass, they lost everything; hay, grass, livestock, complete farms and ranches and yes, even human lives were lost trying to protect their livelihood,” they said.

The duo said the victims are. . .

