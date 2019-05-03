Care Center Receives 2019 Customer Experience Award

Posted 3/05/19 (Tue)

Napoleon Care Center, a long-term care provider, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2019 Customer Experience AwardTM.

Qualifying for the award in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Nursing Care, Dining Service, Quality of Food, Cleanliness, Individual Needs, Laundry Service, Communication from Facility, Response to Problems, Dignity and Respect, Recommend to Others, Activities, Professional Therapy Services, Admission Process, Safety and Security, Overall Customer Experience. Napoleon Care Center displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

This is the third consecutive year NCC has received this award. Richard Regner, Administrator of Napoleon Care Center describes receiving the award as. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition