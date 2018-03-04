Calving In Full Swing

Posted 4/03/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

For many area ranchers the 2018 calving season is underway. Logan County NDSU Extension agent, Sheldon Gerhardt, said it seems to be an average year so far. “There have not been a lot of complaints; some tough weather, but not too bad.”

Brothers, Chad and Damon Weigel, rural southeast Napoleon, said their purebred herd began calving February 1, with only a small percentage left. Their commercial herd is due to begin calving around April 10 and should be done around June 1. “It’s been good,” said Chad. He noted the most challenging factor is always the weather, but the barns they have for cows and new calves help keep the animals warm and dry. “The weather is 90 percent of the battle, he said.”

Damon said he looks forward to. . .

