Calls For Service More Than Double In Five Months

Posted 1/09/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Members of the Napoleon City Council heard from Napoleon Police Chief Troy Nogosek during their regular monthly meeting held on Tues., Jan. 2, which only lasted 35 minutes and was one of the shortest regular monthly meetings in recent history.

Nogosek provided council members with a report breaking down the number of calls the police department has responded to in the past five months. In August Nogosek reported the Napoleon Police Department acted upon 21 calls of service with at least one verified offense. Five months later that number more than tripled, and there were 68 calls of service in Napoleon for the month of December.

Nogosek told the council members: Dawn Foster, Debbie Sperle, Rod Kleppe, Ron Kerzman, Shawn Moch and Mayor Todd Moos, who were all in attendance and absent was Jon Starkey.

“We’ve been seeing a steady rise in the number of calls. On the positive side it seems people are becoming more familiar with the department and they aren’t afraid to reach out,” said Troy Nogosek.

Calls of service ranged from things such as simple assault, terrorizing and harassment to medical assist calls of which there were 25 over the past five months, to 18 calls for information and 13 to assist another agency to a variety of other calls. Council members asked Nogosek if he and part-time officer Brian Jangula, along with Logan County Sheriff’s Dept., if needed, are able to handle the case load. Nogosek said things have been. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition