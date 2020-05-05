Businesses Restart After Being Shut Down Due COVID-19

Posted 5/05/20 (Tue)

Many businesses which were forced to close by state mandates were able to open on Fri., May 1. Under strict guidance from the state, due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses such as hair salons and bars/restaurants were once again able to open their doors with adjustments including things like face masks, social distancing and a sanitizing routine.

In Napoleon bars, restaurants and hair salons attempted to return to being open after being shuttered for as long as the past six weeks.

In his daily press conference Governor Doug Burgum stated last Thursday, April 30 that State buildings would remain closed.

Logan County Auditor Brenda Fischer said the courthouse and county shops will remain closed until the County Commissioners meet at their regular monthly meeting on May 13.

See Photos in Print or in On-Line Edition