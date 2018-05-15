Burn Ban Issued In Logan County

Posted 5/15/18 (Tue)

The Logan County Commission signed a burn ban at their regular county commission meeting on Tues., May 8, 2018.

According to Logan County Emergency Manager, Daniel Schwartz the ban is in effect only when the North Dakota Rangeland Fire Danger Rating is “High”, “Very High” or “Extreme” and/or a Red Flag Warning has been issued for Logan County.

A link to the map can be found on the Logan County Website under news and updates.

Things which are included are:. . .

