Burn Ban Across The County; Decision On Road Delayed A Week

Posted 4/28/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The decision on whether or not to approve the Burnstad to Beaver Lake State Park road project was put on hold for a week and Logan County commissioners signed a burn ban effective for the entire county.

The burn ban restricts anyone from outdoor burning when the fire index is in the high, very high, extreme or red flag category.

Logan County Commissioners gathered last Wed., April 22 in a special session via conference call to review the proposed Burnstad to Beaver Lake State Park road project which held a bid opening on April 8. Project engineer Adam McGill of Kadrmas, Lee and Jackson noted the low bid for the 2.2 mile mill and overlay project came in 8 percent higher than the engineer’s estimate at $523,802.24. Low bidder was by Border States Engineering.

Commissioners felt the bid process and low bid were all within the scope of work requested, but they expressed concern about the local funding on the project. Grant monies will amount to $300,000 and the balance of $223,802.24 would need to be paid for through local funds. Commissioner Blanche Schumacher said, “I am concerned about local funding and we may have to borrow funds to do that. I like to see us go ahead with the project, but funding worries me.” Schumacher suggested that commissioners contact local banks and chairman Dean Entzminger agreed to contact the bank in Gackle to see if county could acquire a $300,000 loan for a 5-year term for this project, while the bank in Napoleon will also be contacted. The reason for the $300,000 is to cover the engineering fees as well as any possible contingencies. Commissioners agreed to revisit the matter on Wed., April 29.

Commissioners also asked engineers McGill and Jennie Krause to look into funding/reimbursement procedures for the Johansdale/Red Lake road project. It was reported that road project is nearly complete and that seeding of the ditches should be taking place this week.

Commissioner Schumacher also updated Commissioners Entzminger and John Wald on . . .

