Burgad Inducted Into Wall of Fame

Posted 11/27/18 (Tue)

Carmen Burgad was inducted into the Logan County Historical Society Wall of Fame at their annual meeting on November 7.

Burgad was a dedicated member, putting in many hours of cleaning, organizing and labeling displays. She also took many visitors through the museum on days when it wasn’t open. Thanks to her efforts the house and the military exhibits are in good shape and accurately reflect the times they represent.

Carmen Lubbers Burgad was born in Burnstad in. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition