Bringing The Bible To Life

Posted 5/08/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

“It was the experience; to understand the layout and see the places and things Jesus did. Instead of a story; it made the Bible come alive,” said Andy Gross of Napoleon, who was one of 40 who took a recent pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Father Neil Pfeifer, priest at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Napoleon, and Father Brian Moen, priest at Sacred Heart in Minto, helped lead the pilgrimage to Israel from April 9 - April 20, with parishioners from both communities, along with a few others from around the state and Minnesota.

Fr. Pfeifer said this pilgrimage was his fifth time to the Holy Land. “It’s always good. Every trip I learn more. The first trip is, “Wow!”. The second you pay. . .

