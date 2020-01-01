Breidenbach Resigns From School Board

Posted 10/22/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon School Board is looking for a new board member as a resignation letter was approved during the regular meeting Monday, October 14.

Board members present included President Crystal Johnson, Jeff Schneider, Chuck Wald and Dallas Bakken, while Nick Breidenbach was absent. Superintendent/Elementary Principal Rich Bjerklie, along with HS Principal Les Dale also attended the meeting.

The board received a resignation letter from current board member Nick Breidenbach who stated, “It is what is best for the school and his family.” After approving the resignation from the board, they discussed options to find a replacement. Business Manager Andrew Lehr said interested individuals must apply by November 8 and the board will vote on a new member at the November 11 regular meeting. If there is no interest, the board will discuss their options. It was noted the new member will hold this position until the next board election in June 2020.

In other business Bjerklie said the company installing the new . . .

