Breidenbach - Johnson Elected To School Board

Posted 6/07/17 (Wed)

Incumbent Nick Breidenbach (88) and new comer Crystal Johnson (83) were the top vote getters in the Napoleon Public School Election held Tues., June 6.

Both will serve for a 3-year term.

Other candidates seeking one of the two positions were: Teresa Roth (70), Susan Schauer (59) and Chris Weigel (51). Voters also voted to continue with the publication of minutes on a 171 yes to 9 no.