Break In Reported On Farm North Of Napoleon

Posted 3/31/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for a break in at the Allen and Sandra Foster residence, rural Napoleon in Logan County on Wed., March 25 at 8:30 a.m. where thousands of dollars’ worth of coins and jewelry were taken.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, upon arrival it was evident forced entry was used to gain access to the house and once inside the individual/individuals used forced entry to pry open a standing safe from which they took countless numbers of collectable coins and jewelry.

Allen and Sandra Foster have been spending the winter in Arizona and had their brother, Junior Foster checking on the property, who noticed the break-in Wednesday morning. Logan County Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus believes the break in occurred within a couple days of when the incident was reported.

Sandra Foster said via phone from Arizona that the safe is a big safe weighing between 700 and 800 lbs. and around 5 ft. tall by 30 to 32” wide. “They knew what they were doing,” said Foster, as she referred to the amount of force used to gain access to the house which had deadbolt door locks, as well as being able to break open the safe. “They came prepared,” said Mrs. Foster.

Foster also noted that two years ago the farmstead was. . .

