Braddock Threshing Bee This Weekend

Posted 9/05/17 (Tue)

Steam tractors, threshing machines, printing presses and other antique machines will be operating Sat. and Sun., Sept. 9 and 10, 2017, at the South Central Threshing Bee & Antique Show at Braddock.

Charter members Hubert Mock of Braddock and Joe Splonskowski of Bismarck will be honored, and Case tractors are being featured. The show pin includes a 1951 DC Case.

“We have changes, improvements and more antique machinery every year, so we encourage everyone to come to Braddock for the fun, history and overall good time,” Association President Tracy Moch said.

There will be antique tractors, parades, threshing machines, demonstrations of antique farm equipment, an operating pioneer printing museum, a flea market and craft show, games for kids, good food and many other activities.

