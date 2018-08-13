Box Culvert Near Completion

Posted 8/13/18 (Mon)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Logan County Commissioners heard from engineers Jennie Krause and Todd Goldsmith of Kadramas, Lee and Jackson at their regular board meeting held on Wed., Aug. 8. Krause and Goldsmith addressed commissioners Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher to inform them about a new box culvert being installed just southeast of Burnstad. It was reported the excavation work has been completed and plans were to start setting the cast sections of the structure last Thursday. It was hoped to reopen the roadway by Wed., Aug. 15, to at least local traffic. Commissioners were also asked if it would be permissible to have the construction crew work on Sundays and commissioners agreed to allow. A change order on the project of $1,800 dealing with fencing was approved.

Krause also updated board on the proposed 2.5 mile road grading project in Johannesdale/Red Lake Township. Work will soon start on acquiring road right of way easements and board agreed to offer $1,500 for crop land and $1,000 for pasture land. In all Krause noted there should be 11 parcels affected and total cost should be under $35,000. She also noted they are still on track for a February 2019 project bid letting with summer construction. Krause also noted the two projects are right on budget.

Logan County Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus addressed the commissioners dealing with budget/salary issues for the coming year. The Sheriff’s Dept. had requested an additional $9,500 at last week’s preliminary budget hearing and commissioners offered $2,500. Bartholomaus was hoping to get vacation and state and federal holiday pay for his department. After considerable discussion, on a 2-1 vote, Commissioners. . .

