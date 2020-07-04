Bollingberg Retires After 37 Years With CVHD

After 37 years of service in public health, Marcia Bollingberg has recently retired from Central Valley Health District.

Marcia served as CVHD’s director of nursing and she served Logan County one day a week from the CVHD office located in the courthouse in Napoleon.

Over the years, Marcia has seen many changes in public health including mass vaccinations, preparing for emergencies, school nursing changes, policy and systems implementation and much more.

"We thank Marcia for

