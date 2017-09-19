Board Hears From Football Renovation Committee Member

Posted 9/19/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The Napoleon School Board received an update from Napoleon Football Renovation Project Committee during the regular board meeting last Monday, September 11. All board members were present including President Allan Weigel, Nick Breidenbach, Jeff Schneider, Crystal Johnson and Chuck Wald, plus the three administration representatives, Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, Principal Cindy Weigel and Principal Holly Randall.

Committee rep Eric Hoberg gave a few updates and said the group still owes the school. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-line Edition