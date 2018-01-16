Board Approves Moving Forward With Community Library

Posted 1/16/18 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Napoleon Public School Superintendent Richard Bjerklie floated before the Napoleon Public School board the idea of having the school library open to the general public. Bjerklie said he and school librarian Andrea Leier have been researching the idea as a way to get the community to use the library. At the regular monthly school board meeting held last Mon., Jan. 8 school board members Nick Breidenbach, Jeff Schneider, Chuck Wald, Crystal Johnson and board president Allan Weigel were receptive to the idea.

Bjerklie noted that the library would only be open to the public on a limited basis during certain hours of the week and all the details have not yet been worked out. He noted there would not be any additional cost associated with offering the service, but there would be a sign in process along with other disclosures which will need to be signed by those wishing to access library materials. Board agreed to allow community to use the facility to check out books. However, as far as using the computers in the library, those will remain off limits when all the details are finalized and the general public is allowed access to the library.

In his report to the board Supt. Bjerklie offered cost estimates on repairs to a furnace at a cost of. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition