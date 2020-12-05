Bitz Twins Lead The NHS Class of 2020

Posted 5/12/20 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The NHS Class of 2020 was scheduled to hold graduation this Sunday, May 17, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the commencement exercises will take place Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Napoleon School gymnasium.

Fifteen seniors will graduate from NHS, with twin sisters leading the class, as the class’s valedictorian is Kourtney Bitz and salutatorian is Kylee Bitz.

Students graduating with honors include: Brooklyn Fettig, McKenzie Glatt, Garrett Jangula, Carson Thompson, Sophia Svanes

Rounding out the class of 2020 are: Mercades Feist, Peyton Grunefelder, Colton Jangula, Quinn Lindenberg, Prescott Nogosek, Ezekiel Pechtel, Justin Pinkney and Cristian Poncio.

Napoleon High School vocational education teacher/FFA advisor, Brian Schneider was chosen to represent the graduating class as their guest speaker.

The class colors are baby blue, gray and white, while the class flower is the peony. The class motto is, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever,” by Mahatma Gandi.

Kourtney and Kylee are the daughters of Dan and Christy Bitz, rural Wishek.

Kourtney and Kylee are the daughters of Dan and Christy Bitz, rural Wishek.

