Bitz Named North Dakota Superintendent Of The Year

Posted 11/05/19 (Tue)

Napoleon native and 1984 Napoleon High School graduate, Mike Bitz, has been named the North Dakota Superintendent of the Year by the ND Association of School Administrators.

Bitz, 53, is currently Mandan Public Schools Superintendent. His career in education started at Des Lacs-Burlington in 1988 where he was a third grade teacher. He went on to earn his doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of North Dakota in 2008 and spent time in school administration in Emerado, Gwinner, Milnor and Hillsboro. In 2010 Bitz started. . .

