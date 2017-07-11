Bitz, Leier and Long Receive American FFA Degree

Posted 11/07/17 (Tue)

Each year the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,071 American Degrees were awarded at the 90th National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 25-28, in Indianapolis, IN.

Nicollette Bitz, Angela Leier, and Katelyn Long, members of the Napoleon FFA Chapter, were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 2017 National FFA Convention. Angela and Nicollette were able to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition