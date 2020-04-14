Bids Opened For Burnstad To Beaver Lake Road

Posted 4/14/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Logan County commissioners didn’t gather as usual for their regular April meeting, but they did have a bid opening for a road project scheduled and that did move forward as planned via tele-conference call.

There were three bids received for the 2.2 miles of mill overlay road work from Burnstad to Beaver Lake State Park.

In a conference call with county engineer Kadramas, Lee Jackson, represented by Jennie Krause and Adam McGill, and Logan County Commissioners Dean Entzminger and Blanche Schumacher also in on the call, McGill opened the three sealed bids on Wed., April 8 from his Bismarck office.

The apparent low bid of $523,802.24 for the proposed work was Border States Paving, Inc., Fargo. The apparent low bid is about $39,800 higher than engineer’s estimate. Prior to bid opening, at the. . .

