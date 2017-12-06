Bid Is $400,000 Less Than Estimate

Posted 6/12/17 (Mon)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

and Jessica Wald

Logan County Commissioners were greeted to much interest by contractors for an upcoming road project which was let out on bids. At the last Wednesday, June 7 bid opening for the 5 mile stretch of the Red Lake/Johannesdale road project the county received 11 bids. Some of the work to be completed includes grading, aggregate surface course, riprap, pipe replacement and incidentals.

After opening the bids the apparent low bidder was Jensen Brothers Construction, Inc. of West Fargo who submitted a bid of $1,038,004.44. The engineers estimate was $1,444,224.50 for the project. The low bid is over $400,000 less than estimated. Submitted bids ranged from the low Jensen bid to a high of $1,672,751.73.

Jennie Krause of Kadrmas, Lee and Jackson told Logan County Commissioners Dean Entzminger, John Wald and Blanche Schumacher, “The bids were pretty consistent and all were right in there.” KLJ will now review the bids and also take care of additional paper work.

Commissioner Schumacher said, “I’ve never seen that much interest (in a project) before.”

Krause noted that if things check out, more than likely there will need to be a special meeting to award the contract and allow the contractor to get started.

In other business County Emergency Manager Daniel Schwartz presented the commissioners with the option of declaring a county wide burn ban. “The United States Drought monitor has classified Logan County as experiencing moderate drought,” he stated.

Commissioners agreed a burn ban should be placed, but Entzminger said some parts of the county aren’t as dry. After discussion the commissioners decided to issue a burn ban for. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On -Line Edition