Best In The State

Posted 10/23/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The City of Napoleon’s Water Superintendent was recognized for winning an award recently.

Roger Kristiansen, Napoleon has been the water superintendent for four years and won one of four regional Outstanding Water and Wastewater Facility Management awards last Wednesday at the annual North Dakota Water and Pollution Control Conference in Grand Forks.

“I was surprised,” said Kristiansen, as. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition