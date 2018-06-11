Becker Receives Veterans Honor Flight Trip To D.C.

Posted 11/06/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

There were bands playing, people holding banners and cheering; all for the veterans.

“They stopped traffic for all four buses and we had royal treatment. I was surprised how they welcomed us,” said Korean War Veteran, John Becker of Napoleon about a recent Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Becker said he signed up to be on a waiting list for the honor flight about one year ago, and was chosen to go on one of the trips from September 29-October 1, 2018. He said his highlights of the trip were the Korean Memorial, along with the special treatment the veterans received. “They were good to me,” he said.

Other sites the vets were able to take in were the Smithsonian Space Museum, Pentagon Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, along with a few other memorials and monuments and also be able to see ND Senator John Hoeven. “The Arlington Cemetery was. . .

