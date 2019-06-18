Bakken Elected To School Board

Posted 6/18/19 (Tue)

Dallas Bakken, Napoleon, won a 3-year term on the Napoleon Public School Board. Bakken received 71 votes to slip past Taylor Grunefelder, Kintyre, who had 63 votes cast at the annual school election on Tues., June 11.

Bakken and Grunefelder were seeking the position currently held by Allan Weigel, who was not seeking re-election after serving the past 9 years on the board.

School patrons were also asked if they wished to continue with the publication of the official school minutes in the official school newspaper (Napoleon Homestead). Voters overwhelming gave this question a thumbs up with 129 voting yes and only 6 voting no.

These results are all unofficial as the school board will canvass the votes at their regular monthly meeting which was held on Mon., June 17 after this newspaper went to press.