Bakken Elected To Napoleon School Board

Posted 6/12/19 (Wed)

Dallas Bakken, Napoleon, won a 3-year term on the Napoleon Public School Board. Bakken received 71 votes to slip past Taylor Grunefelder, Kintyre who had 63 votes cast at the annual school election on Tues., June 11.

School patrons were also asked if they wished to continue with the publication of the official school minutes in the official school newspaper (Napoleon Homestead). Voters overwhelming gave this question a thumbs up with 129 voting yes with only 6 voting no.

See full story in next week's paper or in on-line edition