Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Ever since she was younger, she knew she wanted to be a teacher. NHS 2013 graduate, Kecia Ellison has been attending Valley City State University for an English education major and minors in music and library information science and will graduate this May.

Ellison practiced her teacher practicums in Class A schools, but said growing up in a small town, she wanted to student teach in a Class B school. “I like how kids get to know their teachers and the connections they make, plus I wanted to see how planning for multiple grade levels is different in Class B schools,” noted Ellison.

Kecia chose to student teach with NPS junior high English teacher and instructional coach Kris Thompson. “She was one of my favorite teachers in high school and I knew she would help guide me, but also be open to new ideas,” said Kecia.

Ellison will be student teaching in Napoleon until. . .

