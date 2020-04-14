Attorney General Offers Guidelines To Council

Posted 4/14/20 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The regular Napoleon City council meeting was offered at a bit of different format since the entire country is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The regular April monthly meeting was still held on regular meeting date of April 6, but the general public was not allowed to attend in person. Council members as well as general public were provided the opportunity to attend via the internet through a Zoom meeting which is now an option for government meetings.

Mayor Todd Moos, council members, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster, Jon Starkey, Clark Haas and Rod Kleppe attended in person while council member Shawn Moch, city attorney Cody Cooper, Napoleon Homestead representative Terry Schwartzenberger and a few others attended via the internet.

Cooper addressed the council by reading a letter from ND Attorney General relating on how to enter into an executive session as well as details relating to the need for an executive session.

Cooper brought the AG letter to the council due to a citizen requesting an AG opinion following last month’s meeting when council entered into executive session to deal with allegations and concerns brought to the meeting regarding Napoleon Police Chief Troy Nogosek. The Attorney General’s office requested the council be informed of the findings and details regarding entering into executive session. Cooper also suggested council amend last month’s minutes to include a motion that they entered into executive session, which they did.

Moving forward Cooper suggested, . . .

