Attendance Increases In Logan County Schools

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

Both schools in Logan County have begun the 2017/2018 school year.

Napoleon Public School started up last Thursday, August 17, while Gackle/Streeter Public School started classes on Monday, August 21.

NPS has a total of 248 students enrolled, which is an increase of one student compared to the first day last year.

G/S has a total enrollment of 97, which is an increase of six students from the total of 91 students during the first day last year. (Enrollment graphs can be found on page 7).

Two new staff members were added to the G/S School this year, including a first grade teacher and a para educator.

Filling the first grade teaching position is Heather (Wolf) Burkle, who is a Napoleon High School 2012 graduate. Heather attended. . .

