Armed Robbery Being Investigated

Posted 11/13/17 (Mon)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department as well as the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an apparent armed robbery which occurred in the early morning hours of Fri., November 3 in a farm yard about 7 miles northwest of Napoleon.

According to Logan County Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus, the state radio call came in at 4:45 a.m. by the victim of the robbery. Bartholomaus said an individual has been staying on the farm of Allen and Sandra Foster and this individual was put under gun point by three or four individuals who had their faces covered with bandanas and tied up the person on site. Bartholomaus would not release the name of the individual, citing Marsey’s Law.

Bartholomaus said the individual who was robbed at gun point was . . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in 0n-Line Edition