Alumni Weekend Set For First Saturday In August

Posted 4/30/19 (Tue)

Plans are well underway for the upcoming 49th annual Napoleon, Kintyre and Burnstad all-school class reunion which is always the first Saturday in August. This year the event falls on Saturday, August 3, and festivities will once again be held at the Napoleon American Legion Hall.

Chosen as the honored Alumni of the Year for 2019 are 1967 NHS graduate Karen (Grenz) Strand of Hazelton and 1968 NHS graduate Steve Engelhardt, Napoleon.

Alumni weekend activities kickoff on Friday night with a street dance with music by October Road on Main Ave., sponsored in part by the Napoleon FFA Alumni. Events on Saturday start with open golf at the Napoleon Country Club. There will be a coffee hour and school visitations at the Napoleon Public School from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The Napoleon Golden Age Club will also be hosting their annual quilt auction. In addition to these events the Napoleon Business Association will also be hosting their annual Napoleon Alumni Community Day (formerly Corn Show) on this Saturday and St. Philip Neri Catholic Church is planning a 4:00 p.m. alumni Mass.

A no host social will start at the Napoleon American Legion Hall at 5:00, followed by the annual banquet and meeting, which starts at 6:00 p.m.

The long-standing tradition of taking class photos in 5-year intervals will also take place. Those photos will be published in the Napoleon Homestead.

Following the banquet/meeting, alumni will be treated to the music of the Josh Wangler Band, with Josh Wangler, a NHS 2002 graduate.

The Alumni Assoc. secretary Anita Fettig urges anyone planning on attending the banquet to pre-register so proper plans may be made. As of Monday, Fettig has 75 already registered for the August event.

In recent years the event has drawn anywhere from 325-400+. Last year’s event recorded 343 attendees. “It’s exciting to bring people together in our community. With two of the biggest events of the year in Napoleon the same weekend, the numbers are growing every year,” said Fettig.

The annual gathering is open to the general public and everyone is welcome to attend.

A registration blank may be found on another page of this issue as well as on the napoleonnd.com website by clicking on the events link.

Current officers of the Association are: President Jody Horner, outgoing president Jon Starkey, first vice president Allan Weigel, sec./treasurer Anita Fettig and board members Stephanie Holt and Helen Braun.

Biographies of Strand & Engelhardt may be read in Print or On-Line Edition