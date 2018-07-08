Alumni Gather Over The Weekend In Napoleon

The 48th annual Napoleon, Kintyre, Burnstad All-School Reunion had 343 who attended the banquet on Sat., Aug. 4 at the Napoleon American Legion Hall. Last year there were 424 who attended the event.

Anita Fettig, the Alumni Association Sec./Treas. recorded alumni, teachers, former school administrators and guests with the honored Alumni of the 2018 event being Fr. Al Bitz and John Mitzel.

The weekend of events started Friday afternoon with a vintage vehicle show in the Stock Growers Bank parking lot, which was backed up by an FFA Alumni street dance with music by 8th Hour.

Saturday had the Napoleon Business Association (NBA) host a variety of kids games and activities on Main Avenue, including a dunking booth which proved quite popular. There was also a vendor/craft show in the building just east of Stock Growers Bank. The NBA cake walk was held in front of Napoleon Drug Store as was a kiddie tractor pull contest. A bounce house was also an activity in the Downtowner Banquet room. NBA chairpersons for the activities were Dawn Horner and Sheldon Gerhardt. The group of nationally qualifying. . .

