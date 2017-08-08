Alumni Event Brings Over 400 To Town

Posted 8/08/17 (Tue)

The 47th annual Napoleon, Kintyre, Burnstad All-School Reunion had 424 who attended the banquet on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Napoleon American Legion Hall.

This was the largest gathering of folks since the 125th Napoleon Celebration in 2009 when there were 686 registered.

Alumni Association Sec./Treas. Anita Fettig had 424 alumni, teachers, administration and guests who were registered for the 2017 event. The honored Alumni of 2017 were Gary Schumacher, NHS Class of 1967 and Wayne Scherr, NHS Class of 1977.

Alumni weekend activities started Friday afternoon with a vintage vehicle show in the Stock Growers Bank parking lot, followed by an FFA Alumni Street dance. The weekend weather was ideal as a large group gathered on Main Street to listen to the music of 8th Hour.

The weather continued nearly perfect for the Saturday activities with temperatures in the mid 70’s. In conjunction with alumni activities the Napoleon Business Association also had a day filled with activities which started with. . .

