Alumni Days This Weekend In Napoleon

Posted 7/31/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Napoleon, Kintyre and Burnstad alumni will gather for the 48th annual alumni reunion this Saturday, August 4. The event is open to anyone who has graduated, attended, taught, coached, held an administrative position at any of the three schools, as well as guests.

The gathering kicks off Friday, August 3 with a vintage car show from 4:00 -11:00 p.m. located on the Stock Growers Bank parking lot, then a street dance hosted by the Napoleon FFA Alumni. 8th Hour will be performing from 9:00 to 1:00 a.m. on Main Street.

A number of activities and events will take place on Saturday, starting with open golf. A craft/vendor show will be featured in the building east of Stock Growers Bank from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. A cake walk and several kids’ games/activities will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Avenue and go through 2 p.m., along with root beer floats being sold to benefit the Imagination Library.

Other activities throughout the day include:. . .

