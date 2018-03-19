Ag Land Value To Be Bumped By 2.38%

During last week’s Logan County Commission meeting on Wednesday, March 14, it was agreed to have Logan County ag land values near the 95 percent tolerance rate offered by the State of North Dakota. For taxable purposes, the state requires land valuations to fall within the tolerance levels of 90 – 100 percent of value provided by the state.

At the meeting Logan County Commissioners Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald agreed to increase ag land valuations across the county by roughly 2.38 percent. The new value will have the average acre of land in Logan County at $447.71, up from $437.30 last year. Director of Tax Trisha Laine, who attended the meeting, noted she will now have information she can offer for the upcoming township annual and equalization meetings.

